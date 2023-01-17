‘It’s Been Asked and It’s Been Answered’: Karine Jean-Pierre Spars With Reporters Under Intense Questioning on Biden Docs

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre showed visible exasperation when she was bombarded with a new round of questions over President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Ever since discovery of classified documents in Biden’s home and former office, Jean-Pierre has wound up in several contentious exchanges with reporters as they grilled about the president’s conduct and level of transparency. The action resumed in Tuesday’s press briefing when Zeke Miller confronted Jean-Pierre on the discovery of more documents when she said last week that the search for documents had been “completed.”

“Look, I understand your question. We have addressed multiple questions from here,” Jean-Pierre replied. “I’m going to let this ongoing review that is happening, this legal process that is happening, and let that process continue under the Special Counsel. I’m not going to comment from here, I’m not — one of the things that we have said for the last two years when it comes to department of justice, when it comes to legal matters, legal issues, we have been very clear that we are not going to comment, we are not going to politically interfere, and that continues with this legal issue.”

ABC News’ Cecilia Vega took over the questioning from there by asking Jean-Pierre if she didn’t know at the time that Biden’s lawyers were in the process of discovering more classified documents.

“Did you not know on Friday that those documents had been found when you were at the podium, or are you being directed by someone to not be forthcoming on this issue?” She asked.

“I have been forthcoming from this podium,” Jean-Pierre replied. “What I said ‘yes’ to is what the statement at the time that we all had, right? You all had the statement and I was repeating what the counsel was sharing at that time.”

The briefing continued with more and more questions on the Biden administration’s transparency as the special counsel investigation plays out. When Jean-Pierre got to CBS’ Weijia Jiang, she moved to refer back to Vega’s questions about additional documents, which prompted the press secretary to say “I literally just answered that question.”

Jean-Pierre continued referring questions to the DOJ while defening her position that her previous remarks were based on the information she had available in the moment. Jiang continued to drill down on both topics, plus she asked if the White House is truly keeping itself separated from the investigation if Biden’s lawyers are still leading the search for the documents.

Jean-Pierre’s answer:

Again, they have been working very closely with the Department of Justice. I would refer you to them. If you want to know specifically about their actions, specifically about what they are doing, I would point you to the White House Counsel’s office. Look, guys, you guys can ask me this 100 times, 200 times if you wish. I’m going to keep saying the same thing. I hear your question, it’s been asked, it’s been answered, it’s been noted, and we’re just gonna try to move on here.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com