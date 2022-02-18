Phil Mickelson was widely condemned Friday, a day after it was reported he was willing to look past Saudi atrocities to leverage the PGA for more money.

The golfer spoke about dealing with the Saudi Arabians for a breakaway golf league, as he feels the PGA is run like a “dictatorship.”

Mickelson added he feels the PGA wields too much power regarding what players can and cannot profit from.

For an upcoming book, Michelson, 51 and fresh off a PGA championship, admitted to author Alan Shipnuck that Saudis are not the most ethical business partners.

The six-time major winner specifically referenced the 2018 Saudi royal family-sanctioned murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“They’re scary motherf—ers to get involved with,” he said in a November interview. “They killed [Jamal Khashoggi] and have a horrible record on human rights… They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Additionally, Mickelson signaled a jump to a Saudi-controlled tour could offer PGA players a chance to earn more money — or leverage golf’s governing body into restructuring payouts for players who believe cash is being left on the table.

Mickelson ultimately concluded he did not foresee himself jumping ship, but he was savaged on Friday after his comments to Shipnuck went viral.

On ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption, host Tony Kornheiser targeted Lefty during a conversation with guest Pablo Torre.

The host equated any cash potentially earned with the Saudis to “blood money.”

Kornheiser said, “I like Phil Mickelson. I like him on TV. I think he is terrific. I’m not with him on this.” He added:

There has to be a moral ground that someone said is on — stands on. If they have killed people, that makes it blood money. Phil Mickelson, I guess he sees himself as this rogue character, a pied piper somehow of golf and he will lead all the other golfers in a certain place. What happens is, you have to worry, if you are a public figure, you have to worry, is there is something you have done or said that can turn people against you? Was what happened with Aaron Rodgers. This is a legitimate worry. You can’t talk about murders and then justify it with money.

Others in the sports world reacted negatively to Mickelson’s comments online:

I know a lot is going on, but Phil Mickelson brushing off executions of gay people, Khashoggi’s murder and other humans rights issues because he knows 20 guys who want to put pressure on the PGA Tour is worth a slice of your day. https://t.co/p1QHF8kUKn — Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) February 18, 2022

I love Mickelson saying he’s doing it for the Tour. What a giver. https://t.co/FYplLRwlwU — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) February 17, 2022

A couple hours later, I still can’t help but think that Phil Mickelson quote can’t be real. — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) February 18, 2022

The PGA Tour has threatened sanctions against any player that jumps to a rival league. But has Phil Mickelson already done enough to be suspended by the tour? https://t.co/xdC3icUpC2 — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) February 18, 2022

Phil Michelson actually said this. 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/AnNFIrv1n5 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) February 18, 2022

🗣️”The way that he’s going about trying to bring some insight to how the PGA Tour works by going to another rival tour, I don’t know I’m a little confused by it” Rich Beem shares his thoughts on recent alleged comments from Phil Mickelson on the proposed Saudi League 👇 pic.twitter.com/EG7efNFmGo — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 18, 2022

Amorality plus greed add up to immorality. Hope ⁦@PhilMickelson⁩, a golfer I’ve admired for years, reconsiders his regrettable stance. If not, will be interesting to see if any of his sponsors reconsider their support. https://t.co/GAC4PQ5IQ7 — Richard N. Haass (@RichardHaass) February 18, 2022

If you step back and think about what’s happened here, it’s *amazing* that Phil Mickelson took nearly 30 years of being one of the most appealing/marketable sports personalities on the planet and blowtorches it in the span of a couple months because he wants/needs more cash. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 18, 2022

PHIL MICKELSON: I want to ADDRESS this issue.

[SHIPNUCK nods]

You KNOW I am sensitive to the Jamal Khashoggi murder

SHIPNUCK: Absolutely

PHIL: BUT! — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) February 18, 2022

Watch above, via ESPN.

