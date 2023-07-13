‘It’s Incredibly Offensive, Isn’t It?’ Piers Morgan Clashes With RFK Jr. Over War in Ukraine

Fox News Tonight guest host Piers Morgan clashed with Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday over Russia’s war with Ukraine.

During his interview with Kennedy, Morgan said, “You’re of a view that there should be a settlement immediately. I don’t see how that happens without giving Putin what he’s taken.”

Kennedy replied:

Well it certainly gets harder and harder but, you know, we have to remember that Putin twice agreed to sign treaties that would have given us essentially everything. The only thing Putin wanted in both these treaties, in the Minks Accords and then the April 2022 treaty, was: that Donbass got to stay part of Ukraine, but it would be able to protect ethnic Russian populations from violence by the government, which was a US-installed government; that NATO stay out of Ukraine; and that they denazify the, you know, the government. And so all those things seemed really reasonable. Both Zelensky and Putin agreed in April 2022 to sign that agreement, and then the Russians acted in good faith by beginning to withdraw their troops from the Ukraine.

Morgan shot back, “Look, the truth is the Russians have not acted in good faith at all. They illegally invaded a sovereign, democratic country, and about the denazification, the head of Ukraine, the president, is Jewish.”

He continued, “You can’t be a Nazi and be Jewish, right? So this idea that Putin was doing this out of good faith to get rid of Nazis from Ukraine, I think is for the birds.”

After Kennedy noted that “there are ultranationalist, extreme ultranationalists within the ministries” in Ukraine, Morgan replied, “There are. But it’s not a Nazi government. You can’t say that about a government led by a Jewish man, I mean it’s incredibly offensive, isn’t it?”

“Well, listen. President Zelensky ran in 2019 on a peace platform that he promised to sign the Minsk Accords. Now, when he got in there, he suddenly pivoted. Why?” questioned Kennedy. “Because he was threatened by people, by ultranationalists within his government, with death if he made peace with Putin, and because we pressured him not to make peace.”

Morgan asked, “But would you trust Putin as far as you could throw him?” to which Kennedy replied, “I’m an attorney. I seldom make agreements with people that I trust 100%.”

At the end of the interview, after Morgan asked Kennedy whether he could win the 2024 presidential election, Kennedy declared, “I’m gonna win.”

Kennedy said that while it wasn’t possible to say he would win for certain, “If I had to put money on any of the current candidates in the race, I would put my money on me.”

