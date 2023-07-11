‘Maybe You’re Not a Conservative’: Piers Morgan Grills ‘Most Progressive’ Republican Candidate Chris Christie

Fox News Tonight guest host Piers Morgan grilled Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Tuesday over his “progressive” stances on gender and suggested that perhaps the former New Jersey governor was “not a conservative.”

After Christie boasted he vetoed a bill that “would allow people to change their gender on their birth certificate,” Morgan responded, “But you have — notwithstanding that — you have been, I would argue, probably the most progressive of the Republican candidates this time on this issue.”

Asked whether the government should prevent children from receiving gender transition treatment, Christie disagreed and said it should be up to parents to decide:

We’re having a big argument in our country too about parents being excluded from educational choices for their kids, and we as a Republican Party and conservatives say parents should decide their children’s educational choices. Well, I don’t think the government has any business getting in between a parent and their child in any one of these instances. I believe we should put parents in charge of these decisions when someone is not at the age of majority, and I always thought that that’s what conservatives were all about.

“But most conservatives are not about that anymore as a mindset,” Morgan pointed out, to which Christie replied, “Well then they’re not conservative.”

Morgan suggested, “Or maybe you’re not a conservative by the modern yardstick.”

Christie rejected Morgan’s suggestion, saying:

No. That’s like saying that now a biological woman isn’t a woman by a modern yardstick. So don’t use the modern yardstick one way and then want to change it a different way, ok? What is very clear to me is that conservatives don’t want big government in their lives. They don’t want big government interfering in their lives, especially in their personal lives. They don’t want the government saying what books their children can read. They don’t want the government saying, you know, what their education should be. They want parents to be involved in the middle of that. Well gee whiz, Piers, shouldn’t they be in the middle of making those decisions?

Morgan argued, “But it’s also a government’s responsibility to protect children, and what we’ve seen in the last few years is a creeping erosion of kids’ rights, where many of them are being, frankly, mutilated.”

Asked whether it was “not incumbent on politicians like you who want to be president to say, ‘Enough of this, we’re going to protect our kids?'” Christie concluded, “No. It’s incumbent upon politicians to deal with other issues other than this and let the parents deal with these issues.”

Christie made similar comments opposing government intervention in child gender transitioning last month on Fox & Friends.

