CNN’s Jake Tapper directly called out Rep. Jim Jordan for airing deceptive, out-of-context clips of media protest coverage during the House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday, and demanded the Ohio Congressman apologize for misleading the public.

Near the end of his Tuesday program, Tapper zeroed in on Jordan’s video presentation during the hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

“At the beginning,” Tapper explained, “Jim Jordan of Ohio played a video featuring many upsetting images of mayhem and violence from protests and riots across the country. And that was included along with a mash-up of members of the media and others using the term ‘Peaceful protests.'”

The CNN host then pointed out that Jordan was clearly trying to indict the media, including a few CNN reporters, for ignoring protest violence and being biased in favor of the demonstrators.

“Congressman Jordan neglected to give the full context of these comments. So, my team and I did it for him.” Tapper said, before running more extended clip of the reports from reporters Josh Campbell and Diane Gallagher, respectively. In those clips, both reporters explained that the protests had been mostly peaceful but they also called out examples of violence and vandalism, which Jordan’s selectively snipped clips left out.

“So, do you understand what Congressman Jordan and his team did there?” Tapper said, before publicly calling out Jordan and demanded an apology for intentionally distorting their coverage. “Our reporters Diane Gallagher and Josh Campbell as you saw accurately described the protests as peaceful and often exploding into something else, including violence at night. But Congressman Jordan, you just quoted the part of what they said, that said peaceful protests when that wasn’t the full context. That’s not what they said. They weren’t calling violent protests peaceful. Congressman Jordan, you did a disservice to them. And more importantly, you did a disservice to the American people and you did a disservice to the truth. Congressman Jordan, you owe them and anyone else whose comments you completely misrepresented today on Capitol Hill, you owe them an apology. Any person of honor, any person who cares about the truth would do that. I guess we’ll see what you’re going to do.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

