Paul Gosar’s Sister Rips Him Over Violent AOC Anime Video: ‘He’s a Sociopath’

The sister of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) appeared on CNN Tuesday and gave went scorched-earthed on her brother for his bizarre tweet featuring an anime video of him stabbing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

Jennifer Gosar, who is one of six siblings of the QAnon-adjacent congressman who has notably denounced their brother, told Alisyn Camerota that her brother is “getting worse.”

“No one holds him accountable,” she said. “He’s a sociopath. And what’s more, we know from everything that we have seen and certainly Attorney General [Merrick] Garland has seen much more of it than I, that there is evidence to show that he was in a conspiracy to commit treason against the United States of America.”

She appeared to be referring to her brother’s apparent support of January 6 Capitol rioters, as well as his pledge to secure pardons for some of them. He has also portrayed deceased Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt as a victim who was executed.

“Where is the accountability?” asked Jennifer Gosar.

A spokesperson for the congressman defended the video, saying, “Everyone needs to relax. The left doesn’t get meme culture. They have no joy. They are not the future. It’s a cartoon.”

Jennifer Gosar told Camerota she sees herself as a “common person” who has “proximity to this sociopath who has been elected from a very gerrymandered district. There is no other way that someone like Paul wins without that. He is incompetent. It is obvious. I am not speaking in sort of like half-nuances here. The dude is obviously incompetent.”

She later said of her brother, “When he went [to the United Kingdom], there were questions about the time he spent with Steve Bannon… and other White extremists. Nobody followed through. And what they followed through on this, there is evidence and I don’t mean to yell at you, but I am at my wits end with these people. Where is the character of our elected leaders?”

Jennifer Gosar said her brother should be censured by Congress at a minimum.

“It starts with censure,” she said. “He does not deserve the right to serve in this Congress.”

Watch above via CNN.

