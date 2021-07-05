The Gosar family appears to be in a crisis level of dysfunction, at least judging by a weekend appearance on CNN by Jennifer Gosar, sister to Rep. Paul Gosar. This comes after her previous claim that she believes her brother is “absolutely” responsible for the attack on the Capitol building by Trump supporters.

The Arizona Republican Congressman has become a vocal proponent of conspiracy theories surrounding the events of January 6th and has become something of a target among his critics for the role he possibly played in rousing the rabble of Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol to stop the certification of the Electoral College.

One such critic of the role that Gosar played his sister who made clear her feelings about her brother during an interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown. Gosar said that if reports are accurate that her brother was involved in the insurrection of Jan. 6th, then he should be held criminally accountable.

Brown also asked for Gosar’s visceral reaction to allegations surround her brother, to which she replied “My visceral reaction is disgust. It’s nausea and loathing.” She called Rep. Gosars’ fund-raising off of the events of Jan. 6th “even more despicable and disgusting.”

And in the event there was any confusion about how she felt, she further explained her public condemnations of Rep. Gosar as an attempt to “draw attention to how hateful and bigoted my brother is.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com