House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) mocked Lindsey Graham as he reacted to the senator’s attempts to defend President Donald Trump and his administration over the Ukraine scandal.

During an interview on Thursday with CNN’s Jim Sciutto, Nadler was asked about how Graham railed against the impeachment inquiry while saying “what I can tell you about the Trump policy toward Ukraine. It was incoherent…It depends on who you talk to; they seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.” Sciutto said the broader connotation of Graham’s remarks was that the White House was “too incompetent,” so he asked Nadler “is that a credible defense in your view?”

“Well…It’s a Hell of a thing to say about the administration, especially the administration of their own party, that they’re incompetent in foreign affairs where life and death is at stake,” Nadler said. “But second of all, no, that’s not a defense. There’s plenty of evidence of what they did.”

Nadler went on to outline Trump’s apparent quid pro quo to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, arguing that the attempt has been largely corroborated by the key witnesses of the impeachment inquiry.

“No one has contradicted it really,” he said.

Watch above, via CNN.

