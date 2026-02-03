Jerry Nadler Suggests Americans Would Be ‘Justified’ Shooting Masked Attackers in Rant Against Trump’s ‘ICE Goons’

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) argued Americans would be “justified” shooting ICE agents if they believed they were “masked hoodlums” attacking them — and not one of the government’s “goons,” as he put it.

The Democratic lawmaker made the eyebrow-raising statement during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday.

“If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped. You would be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself,” Nadler said.

He said President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration has spurred “fascism in our streets.”

Nadler then pointed to the recent shooting death of Renee Good as one example of ICE agents attacking citizens for doing nothing wrong.

“We see people being shot, for what? For driving a car?” Nadler asked.

He continued:

We see the ICE goons break into people’s homes without a warrant, we seem them drag out a man — and American citizen in his underwear in the snow without even permitting him to get dressed. This is the major problem we have today, along with the attack in our elections.

Nadler also called out the president for his push to “rig the elections this year” — likely referring to Trump saying Republicans should “nationalize” the voting process in 15 “crooked” states on Monday.

His comments come after the shooting deaths of Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis last month. Those shootings sparked a number of anti-ICE protests in Minnesota and across the country, and led to some Democratic lawmakers calling for ICE to be abolished.

Trump shook up his immigration leadership team in Minnesota following the shootings, with Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino leaving the state and being replaced by Border Czar Tom Homan. The president scoffed at claims he is backing off his immigration raids, saying “No, no, not at all,” when asked about it last week.

Watch above via YouTube — Nadler makes his comment about 48 minutes in. Or you can watch that slice on Rumble by clicking here.

