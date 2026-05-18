‘Hitler Was Spot-On’: Jewish Lawmakers Reveal Disturbing Antisemitic Threats They’ve Received in Stunning Axios Report

Axios congressional correspondent Andrew Solender documented the ongoing surge of antisemitism in the U.S. in a harrowing Monday report detailing the daily antisemitic vitriol Jewish members of Congress face.

Solender “reviewed dozens of voicemails, letters, and emails” for his deep dive report into the attacks launched at Jewish members of Congress from both parties, and he spoke to multiple members about their experiences.

In one example, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) received a letter that Axios described as “profane” that declared, “Hitler was spot-on, 100% right.” In another, Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) received a voicemail saying, “I don’t like Jewish people, and the congressman should just go die.”

Last Friday, TMZ published audio of voicemails sent to Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), which included antisemitic declarations like, “The U.S. government needs to kill Jews. You kill these f*cking nasty Jews. Israel is an abomination; it’s fake. Jews from Europe are fake Jews. These are Ashkenazi, Satanic, fake Jews. Kill every single f*cking Zionist scumbag.”

Another voicemail reported on by TMZ said, “He calls himself, ‘The honorable.’ You mean honorable Israel bootlicker? You f*cking maggot. You’re a f*cking maggot… And the things you say in your sh*tbag house with your Zionist money — you’re not a f*cking American at all. You’re the Hitler.”

Moskowitz spoke to Solender and warned, “It’s now in the mainstream,” adding that when it comes to blatant antisemitism in American society, “We’ve crossed the Rubicon.”

Solender reported on a voicemail Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) received, which said “antisemitism is on the rise because you guys think you own the f*cking world,” and “you guys are going to be shot dead every f*cking day.” Solender’s report also documented the shocking antisemitism that has been on display during this year’s midterm primary elections:

A hard-right PAC supporting Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) ran an ad portraying Jewish donor Paul Singer alongside a rainbow Star of David, which was first reported by Axios.

…

The ad set off frenzied private discussion among Congressional Jewish Caucus members this week, according to multiple sources, with lawmakers rattled about the current state of American political discourse.

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) commented to Axios on the ad, saying, “We’re at a moment where the people who … made the ad think it’s not only not disqualifying, but it’s something to celebrate and embrace, and that is disgusting.”

On Friday, Massie told a reporter his race was entirely about Israeli money. “Yeah, well, it’s a referendum, really, unfortunately. It’s turned into whether Israel gets to buy seats in Congress. And what they found out is that my seat is really expensive. They probably, when this is over, will have spent $20 million and come up short,” Massie claimed about his race, which, as Solender pointed out, has been rife with antisemitic tropes.

Massie’s race grabbed headlines earlier in the month when Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) son accosted Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) at a DC bar, saying that Jews would be the reason Massie loses. Lawler later detailed what William Paul said to him, saying, “But he then went on a roughly 10-minute diatribe about Israel, about Jews, about Paul Singer, and accusing Jews of being responsible for so many things, playing right into the typical antisemitic tropes that so many people rely on. And at one point, he said that he hates Jews and hates gays and doesn’t care if they die.”

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