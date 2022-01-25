Jim Acosta Roasts Ted Cruz as ‘Tucker’s Talking Parrot, Perhaps Native to the Coast of Cancun’

Jim Acosta roasted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on CNN, referring to him as Tucker Carlson’s “talking parrot.”

Cruz infamously appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight earlier this month after referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as a “terrorist attack,” where he groveled before the king of primetime.

Acosta revisited the moment on Tuesday night.

“You called this a terror attack when by no definition was it a terror attack,” Carlson told Cruz at the time. “That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose.”

Cruz tried to explain himself.

“When you aired your episode last night I sent you a text shortly thereafter and said listen, I would like to go on because the way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb,” said Cruz.

“I don’t buy that,” Carlson interrupted, and explained that Cruz always chooses his words carefully. Carlson, of course, has depicted Jan. 6 as anything but a violent attempt to overturn a presidential election. Cruz groveled some more and was thoroughly mocked.

After the interview, Cruz adopted a theory held by Carlson stating that a rioter named Ray Epps was in fact working for the FBI to incite the attack.

“It still hurts to watch that,” Acosta deadpanned. “Since then, Senator Tail-Between-His-Legs has been spreading this Tucker Carlson-branded manure that there was some kind of FBI plot to instigate the attack on the Capitol and blame Trump supporters. They pointed to a man named Ray Epps, who has denied all of this – something stressed by the Jan. 6 committee. There’s no proof of any of it, but Cruz has become Tucker’s talking parrot, perhaps native to the coast of Cancun. Birds of a feather.”

Last February, Cruz left his native Texas during a massive and deadly winter storm to go on a trip to Cancun. His stay wasn’t long. He flew back after receiving swift criticism. Later, he blamed his daughters for the trip.

Watch above via CNN.

