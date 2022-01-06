‘I Just Don’t Believe You’: Tucker Carlson Tears Into Ted Cruz for Calling Jan. 6 a ‘Terrorist Attack’ As Senator Grovels Before Him

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News Thursday night for a contentious interview in which host Tucker Carlson essentially called the lawmaker a liar.

On Wednesday, Carlson shredded Cruz after the senator called the Capitol riot a “terrorist attack.” Carlson claimed that Cruz was repeating Democratic talking points.

“We are approaching a solemn anniversary this week,” Cruz had said. “And it is an anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol where we saw the men and women of law enforcement demonstrate incredible courage, incredible bravery, risk their lives to defend the men and women who serve in this Capitol.”

The Texas senator joined Carlson on Thursday, the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to explain himself.

“Senator, thanks so much for coming on. There are a lot of dumb people in the Congress. You are not one of them,” Carlson said. “I think you’re smarter than I am. And you never use words carelessly. And yet you called this a terror attack when by no definition was it a terror attack. That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose, and I’m wondering why you did.”

“Well, Tucker, thank you for having me on,” Cruz said. “When you aired your episode last night I sent you a text shortly thereafter and said listen, I would like to go on because the way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb.”

Carlson cut Cruz off and laid into him.

“I don’t buy that,” Carlson interrupted. “I’ve known you a long time since before you went to Senate. You were a Supreme Court contender. You take words as seriously as any man who has ever served in the Senate. and every word, you repeated that phrase, I do not believe you that used that accidentally. I just don’t.”

When Cruz again attempted to explain that he was referring to people who assault police officers when he made the remarks in question, Carlson again shut him down:

Hold on, what you just said doesn’t make sense. So, If somebody assaults a cop, he should be charged and go to jail, I couldn’t agree more. We have said that for years. But that person is still not a terrorist. How many people have been charged with terrorism on Jan. 6? Like, why did you use that word? You’re playing into the other side’s characterization that… allows them to define an entire population as foreign combatants, and you know that, so why did you do it?

Cruz tried to explain that the argument was a simple miscommunication with regard to a poor choice of words on his part, but Carlson concluded that he did not believe the senator.

“I guess I just don’t believe you,” Carlson replied. “And I mean that with respect, because I have such respect for your acuity and your precision.”

During the end of their conversation, Cruz reminded Carlson that he has fought Democrats with regard to some of the rhetoric that has been used about the Capitol riot. He also reminded the host that he was among those in the Senate who opposed certifying the 2020 election results.

Carlson concluded the interview by thanking Cruz for coming on his show.

Watch above, via Fox News.

