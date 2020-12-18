Jimmy Kimmel Doesn’t Think Mike Pence Should Get the Covid-19 Vaccine: All He Deserves is ‘a Bottle of Clorox and a Heat Lamp’

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence are set to receive shots of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday, but Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t think they deserve anything more than some bleach.

After opening his Thursday night monologue by addressing the blizzard that swept across the east coast, Kimmel went on to joke about some other “cold, white stuff:” The Pences.

“Mike Pence is expected to get his first of two Pfizer shots tomorrow,” he said.“I guess the thinking is, if it’s good enough for America’s First Karen, it should be good enough for the rest of them too.”

“But this is exciting for Mike Pence, getting vaccinated is the only time Mother ever does shots with him,” the host quipped.

Kimmel reminded viewers that Pence rejected the idea of a second wave of coronavirus cases in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal — even claiming the media’s coverage has “tried to scare the American people every step of the way.”

“We’ve slowed the spread, we’ve cared for the most vulnerable, we’ve saved lives, and we’ve created a solid foundation for whatever challenges we may face in the future,” Pence wrote this June, touting the Trump administration’s pandemic response as a success while there were at least two million Covid-19 cases in the United States.

“So maybe save that dose for someone else,” Kimmel said. “The only cure Mike Pence should get right now is a bottle of Clorox and a heat lamp.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

