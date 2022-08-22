Joe Rogan Accuses Alec Baldwin of Lying About ‘Rust’ Shooting, Slams Hollywood Hypocrisy on Guns

Joe Rogan spoke out about the investigation into Alec Baldwin’s deadly film shooting and the hypocrisy in Hollywood during a recent episode of his podcast.

Rogan, who was joined by fellow comedian Tim Dillon on the Friday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, brought up Baldwin and the latest on the investigation into the deadly on-set shooting that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October.

Last week, the FBI released their findings that the gun, used by Baldwin during the accidental shooting, was in working condition and would not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

This undermined an earlier claim Baldwin made to George Stephanopoulos: that he didn’t pull the trigger at all.

The investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been announced. During the podcast, Dillon incorrectly said the case had been ruled an accident and congratulated Baldwin.

“I thought they said that he had to have pulled the trigger?” Rogan asked.

“He did — accidentally,” Dillon replied, laughing.

“But he lied and he said he didn’t pull the trigger,” Rogan said.

Rogan began to explain that a close friend had shown him a similar gun to the one used by Baldwin and proved that the trigger needed to be pulled in order for the gun to discharge.

Dillon said, “Alec probably had the gun in his hand and it’s just kind of fun to pull the trigger. Right. I mean, if you have a gun, you go, like, ‘I wonder what this would feel like. I wonder what this would feel like.’ And then–”

“Isn’t it fucking wild that Hollywood in general is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other media on the planet?” Rogan asked.

“All their best movies, whether it’s The Gray Man or whether you’re watching The Terminal List or Mission Impossible. It’s all — guns save the day. Guns kill aliens, guns kill werewolves, guns kill everyone. Everyone bad gets killed by guns. But guns are bad and you shouldn’t have guns, It’s crazy,” he added.

“These are also the same people that live in these 20,000 square foot homes and fly private jets, but talk endlessly about climate change. The same people,” Dillon replied.

“I get it, I get it. Because if they start paying you the kind of money they make to play, pretend they start paying you that kind of money to play dress up –$ 80 million a year, $40 million a year, you start to go crazy,” he added.

“You developed this cognitive dissonance where you see yourself as something completely different than what other people see and your behavior as something that’s completely different,” Dillon said. “So they don’t view that as hypocrisy. They view it as like, ‘Yeah, guns are bad, but we can make them good.'”

“That’s so crazy,” Rogan laughed.

“But that’s literally the way they think — guns are not good, but in our hands, they’re great because we can craft a narrative that makes them justified to have,” Dillon illustrated. “And that woman that lives in her house who protected herself against an intruder. Yeah. That’s not Mission Impossible. So that’s how crazy they are.”

“And it doesn’t seem odd if you think about what they do, they make fake things. So of course they’re fake,” Rogan concluded.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com