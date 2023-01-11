Joe Scarborough Blasts Republican ‘Idiots’ Targeting the DOJ to Avenge Trump: ‘Declaring War on the FBI!’

Joe Scarborough bashed House Republicans over their new efforts to target the Justice Department and the FBI over a “grudge” for their scrutiny of former President Donald Trump.

Morning Joe kicked Wednesday off by looking at the House GOP’s move to launch probes into the “ongoing criminal investigations” from the DOJ, especially those having to do with Trump. The goal is to investigate the supposed “weaponization” of the government, and it was one of the most pressing demands from the Republican holdouts who held up Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker bid.

Scarborough blasted the move as “stupid” and ultimately self-damaging to Republicans if they keep doing Trump’s bidding.

They keep making the same mistakes over and over again. They’re passing legislation in the first days, that are resolutions that will hurt them two years from now. And here, when they should be putting Donald Trump behind them, they are literally declaring war on the FBI, on the Intel committees, on everything else, just because of Donald Trump. If Donald Trump said some agency was bad, because, well, he ran afoul of their rules or laws, you know, Donald Trump wants these Republicans to go after them and they’re going to go after them.

As the panel discussed what the weaponization subcommittee is likely to focus on, Scarborough maintained his position by asking if these “extreme crackpots” can carry out their “grudge” against government investigative agencies. While talking about the pushback the government is likely to provide in defense of its investigations, Scarborough again opened fire on “these idiots” for their vengeful maneuvering.

This is, again a Republican Party once again not reading the room. By the room, I mean the United States of America! Not reading the American voters, who rejected them in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2022, and now they’re going — to try to politicize intelligence? They’re going to try to get top-secret, classified documents, and — and we trust these people? They’re going to war against the FBI? They’re attacking the Pentagon, attacking or top-ranked military officers? When are they going to ever learn? Really, the political stupidity here. The political malpractice continues, and I know there are a lot of former Republicans like me that say, this is really bad. America needs a competent conservative party, and instead, we just have these idiots running around trying to attack the military. Trying to attack our Intel services. Trying to destroy the FBI.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com