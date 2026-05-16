‘Boggles My Mind’: Fox Business Host Calls Jay Powell’s Rare Move ‘Stupid’

Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow said it “boggles” his mind that Jerome Powell is pulling a rare move and staying on the board of the Federal Reserve, despite his two-term stint as Fed chair ending on Friday.

Kudlow did not mince words while discussing Powell’s decision on Saturday.

“The other thing that’s stupid is Jay Powell staying on,” Kudlow said while discussing some other issues he had with the Fed. “It just boggles my mind that he’s staying on.”

He was referring to Powell’s decision to remain on the Fed’s seven-member board of governors, even after Kevin Warsh replaced him as the Fed’s new boss.

ABC News called it an “unusual” move that hasn’t happened since 1948, but Powell told The Wall Street Journal earlier this month he had “no choice” but to stay because it was necessary to fight President Donald Trump’s legal challenges. Powell could remain on the board through 2028.

Kudlow continued, saying, “First of all, Jay Powell is not a martyr” for his years-long feud with Trump. The president has routinely bashed Powell for not moving fast enough in his view to drop rates, with Trump branding Powell with the nickname “Too Late” because of it.

Trump has also ripped Powell for the cost of the Fed Building renovation, saying it ballooned to $4 billion — or about $1.5 billion more than projected. The Justice Department launched a criminal investigation into Powell weeks later; Powell said he was being targeted as a “consequence” for not adhering to the president’s demands to lower rates.

The DOJ dropped the probe in April, but U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said recently she had not completely closed the book on investigating Powell further.

Kudlow on Sunday suggested “don’t even give [Powell] a parking spot,” or if you do, make it the “worst parking spot in the entire building” as payback for his renovation project.

The veteran anchor also reiterated he hated that Powell will remain a member of the Fed board.

“He’s taking a vote for a potential Trump voter away by staying there,” Kudlow said. “I don’t know if people understand that. That’s important.”

Watch above via Fox Business.

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