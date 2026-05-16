Fox’s Bret Baier Confonts Trump With Own Words on War: ‘You Did Say It Was Going To Be Fairly Quick’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier confronted President Donald Trump over his assurances that the Iran War would last four to six weeks, noting “you said it numerous times.”

The president has just wrapped up a high-stakes trip to Beijing, China, where he was feted by and conferred with President Xi amid a blanket of pageantry and secrecy. The trip drew the attention of the world and concern over Trump’s statements about Taiwan.

Baier scored an extensive sit-down with President Trump in Beijing, which aired on Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

Iran was also a topic that came up in Taiwan, and in Baier’s interview. He put Trump on the spot by noting “you did say it was going to be fairly quick”:

BAIER: Hard to believe, but it was one year ago today in UAE, interviewed you.

TRUMP: Yeah.

BAIER: And I asked you about Iran.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: How do you get to a solution there?

TRUMP: Oh, we’ll get it, 100 percent.

BAIER: You think so.

TRUMP: Well, we’re going to have a solution one way or the other. It’s either going to be violent or not violent. And I far prefer non-violent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Obviously you’ve explained…

TRUMP: By the way, perfect answer.

BAIER: You — you’ve explained why you did what you did because of the nuclear threat for Iran.

TRUMP: Yeah.

BAIER: But…

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, Bret, Bret, they asked me…

BAIER: It’s obviously not Venezuela, it’s different.

TRUMP: Well, it’s different. But…

BAIER: And but you did say it was going to be fairly quick and you said it numerous times.

TRUMP: Here’s the difference. Venezuela was sending drugs in at a level that was terrible and they did something that was a terrible, mortal sin. They emptied their prisons into our country, OK? That was terrible. And that was different.

This one is, I guess you could say worse. That was pretty bad. You don’t get much worse, emptying your prisons, drug dealers, murderers into our country. That’s pretty bad. But you could say this is worse. In this one, they are trying to make a nuclear weapon. I’ve stopped it twice. And they would have had it two years ago. They would have used it already on Israel and the rest of the Middle East.

Look at all the missiles shot at people that didn’t think they were even involved, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, look at all, I mean, Bahrain, Kuwait, they got all shot at. Nobody thought they were even involved in this thing. They would have — they would have used a nuclear weapon on the Middle East.

One thing I’ll make clear right now, they said very specifically, because I deal with them, I said, we’re taking the nuclear dust. They said, you can have it. I said, we’re going to go get it. We’re not going to let you take it. They said, we can’t take it, we don’t have the capability of taking it. I said, why? They said, because it was hit so hard. I mean, the mountain literally collapsed on it, a granite mountain.

BAIER: Right. So why isn’t that good enough?

TRUMP: Just so you know. Well, we’re just — well…

BAIER: I mean, if you want — if your goal was to set back…

TRUMP: It is good enough, but you know what? It’s not good enough public relations-wise.