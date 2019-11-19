Joe Scarborough took significant issues with the latest political attack directed at Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday morning, shouting “that’s so offensive!” in the sort of spicy segment that Morning Joe viewers tune into watch on the daily.

Vindman is a member of the Trump administration’s National Security Council, has become a central figure in the current House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry looking into potential foreign policy malfeasance led by President Donald Trump with regard to Ukraine and an alleged investigation into Joe Biden.

Co-host Willie Geist read a letter Johnson wrote and delivered to Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes on Monday, that read in part:

“A significant number of bureaucrats and staff members within the executive branch have never accepted President Trump as legitimate and recent his unorthodox style and intrusion on to his turf. They react by leak together press and participating in the ongoing effort sabotage his policies and if possible remove him from office. It is entirely possible that Vindman fits this profile .”

Scarborough took great exception to Johnson’s claim, as did the balance of the Morning Joe panel, judging by the broader reaction. What followed was a rather predictable discussion of honor, bone spurs, and the “cult” of those who blindly follow Trump.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]