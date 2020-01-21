Joe Scarborough latched on to “devastating” new CNN poll released Monday night focused on the impeachment of President Donald Trump ahead of the Senate trial that found that 51 percent support the Senate convicting and removing Trump from office. Along political lines, that’s 89 percent of Democrats, 8 percent of Republicans, and 48 percent of independents.

“If you’re in one of these swing states, actually, if you’re in any state, some of these numbers should send a real message to you if you’re a United States senator and you’re trying to figure out whether you want there to be a fair and open trial,” Scarborough noted.

Amidst a debate on whether the Senate trial should call new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, which Democrats are pushing for witnesses, and some Republicans have expressed openness to the idea. 69 percent of respondents say that the Senate trial should “include testimony from new witnesses,” compared to 26 percent opposed.

Scarborough added that “almost six in ten Americans … believe that he obstructed the investigation, and believe that he abused his power.” He hit that shocking number again, adding “think about that. Six in ten Americans. Almost six in ten Americans think the President of the United States abused his power.”

He then turned to fellow Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist and returned to oft-heard rhetorical questions on the MSNBC morning show “How does he get away with lying? How does he get away with saying the things that he says? Why are people so stupid?”

He answered those questions pointedly, “they don’t believe him. They know he’s lying. They demand accountability.” He then summed up with a new question “will these United States senators on the Republican side of the aisle listen?”

