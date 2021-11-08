Joe Scarborough Goes Off on Aaron Rodgers: ‘Unbelievably Reckless’ to Put Teammates’ Families At Risk

Joe Scarborough and the set of Morning Joe took turns calling out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was revealed not to have been vaccinated this week despite earlier claiming he had been “immunized.”

However, earlier this week, it came to light — after the star QB contracted Covid-19 — that Rodgers did not get the jab and opted instead for homeopathic treatment.

Rodgers missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs because he has Covid-19. He also seemed to worsen his public relations nightmare when, earlier in the week, he blamed the “woke mob” calling him out. He also lauded the medical advice he received from podcaster and television host Joe Rogan. Of course, Rogan has no medical or scientific bona fides, so his lauding Rogan’s guidance on this potentially grave health matter says all you need to know about Rodgers. But I digress…

Scarborough noted how several NFL Hall of Famers on Fox Sports called out Rodgers behavior, including Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw, who gave stunning commentary on Fox NFL Sunday.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said — during the Fox broadcast, live from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. “It would’ve been nice if he’d have just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest.”

“Learned not to lie because that’s what you did, Aaron,” Bradshaw said. “You lied to everyone. I understand [he said he was] ‘immunized.’ But what you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting Covid-19. You got Covid-19.” Bradshaw continued to go after Rodgers for his disclosure that he took Ivermectin after testing positive. “That’s a cattle dewormer,” Bradshaw said. “Sorry, folks. That’s what it is.”

After touting Bradshaw’s pointed critique, Scarborough later paraphrased Long, saying how irresponsible it is for a teammate in tight lockerroom quarters, particularly a quarterback, to go unvaccinated during this pandemic of a potentially deadly and high viral contagion like Covid-19. “Unbelievably reckless,” he added, noting that it’s Rodgers’ teammate’s children and families that he is putting at risk.

Jonathan Lemire also made the comparison to Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is also unvaccinated. Still, as the Way Too Early anchor noted, Irving has largely avoided the spotlight and hasn’t spouted dangerous conspiracies as Rodgers had.

Watch above via MSNBC.

