Longtime Fox Sports NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is lashing out at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for having lied about taking a Covid-19 vaccine.

In a stunning commentary on Fox NFL Sunday, Bradshaw — the longtime Fox host and legendary NFL quarterback who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his illustrious career — absolutely tore into the Green Bay signal caller. Rodgers, prior to the season, asked if he had been vaccinated and said “yeah, I’m immunized.” Earlier this week, however, it came to light — after the star QB contracted Covid-19 — that Rodgers did not get the jab, and opted instead for a homeopathic treatment.

“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said — during the Fox broadcast, live from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. “It would’ve been nice if he’d have just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest.”

The remark was met with boisterous cheers from the Navy cadets in the crowd. Bradshaw then unleashed his fiery rant.

“Learned not to lie, because that’s what you did, Aaron,” Bradshaw said. “You lied to everyone. I understand [he said he was] ‘immunized.’But what you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting Covid-19. You got Covid-19.”

Bradshaw then went after Rodgers for his disclosure that he took Ivermectin after testing positive.

“That’s a cattle dewormer,” Bradshaw said. “Sorry, folks. That’s what it is.”

The commentary is particularly notable coming from Bradshaw given he’s long had conservative political leanings. However, he has notably criticized former President Donald Trump, and now identifies as an independent, after years of aligning with the GOP.

“We are a divided nation politically,” Bradshaw said. “We’re a divided nation on the Covid-19 — whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players who think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”

Watch above, via Fox Sports.

