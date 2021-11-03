Covid Positive Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Skipped the Vaccine in Favor of a ‘Homeopathic or Holistic Immunization Treatment’

First and foremost, hopefully Aaron Rodgers makes a full and quick recovery from Covid-19. But once he does, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will have some explaining to do.

Prior to the start of the NFL season, Rodgers responded to the question of ‘are you vaccinated’ by saying “yea, I’m immunized.” Two months later, the quarterback has tested positive for Covid-19.

Although a number of NFL personnel have experienced breakthrough cases, it was quickly reported that Rodgers was required to be away from the team for a minimum of 10 days, a protocol only enforced on unvaccinated players.

“The team has known that Rodgers is not vaccinated according to the letter of the NFL law. They have known this for a very long time,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport told Pat McAfee Wednesday afternoon.

“Rodgers did go through a homeopathic of holistic immunization treatment which he thought might be able to get him vaccinated status, but the NFL said that it would not,” Rapoport added, crediting NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero for that report.

According to Rapoport, Rodgers has been wearing a mask indoors and following NFL protocols for unvaccinated players throughout the season. But the big question Rodgers will have to answer is why he said “yea,” when asked by reporters if he was vaccinated.

“The local media asked him and he said ‘immunized’ and everyone kind of went along,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Unvaccinated NFL players such as Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz and Lamar Jackson were disparaged for refusing the jab, which could explain why Rodgers chose to be crafty with his response. But now that Rodgers is infected with Covid, the quarterback has created even more questions to answer.

Last month, Rodgers told McAfee he “lives above the game,” referring to PC culture and how to handle the media. His next move within the game should be interesting.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

