After weeks of speculation surrounding Kyrie Irving and his decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid, the NBA superstar finally offered his own words Wednesday night. Despite speaking for 20 minutes, Irving offered very little clarity on the situation.

“Don’t believe that I’m retiring,” Irving said during his Instagram Live session. “Don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated. Don’t believe any of that sh*t, man”

“I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate or what’s happening in our world,” the Nets star added. “I didn’t expect that going into this season. Come on now, I love this game. Like, love the game!”

Irving’s defiant claim that he loves the game attempts to silence frequent rumors that he lacks passion for basketball. His eccentric personality and worldly interests often spark speculation that he seeks to serve a purpose greater than basketball.

Because of New York City’s vaccine mandates, Irving is barred from entering the Barclays Center for Brooklyn Nets home games. Earlier this week, the Nets announced their decision to bench Irving rather than use him as a part-time player, until his vaccine status is compliant with local mandates.

“They’re trying to use me as an example for some odd reason,” Irving said of the lack of respect for his vaccine decision. But Irving remains one of the most high-profile unvaccinated people in the country, which is why his situation transcends sports.

“The people that support me, just know I’m rocking with you,” Irving said. “Just know I’m rocking with all those that have lost their jobs to this mandate and I’m rocking with all those that chose to get vaccinated and are choosing to be safe as well. I’m on both sides of all this.”

“I have to stand with all those that are vaccinated and are choosing to go back to work and they have a job to do,” the NBA star added. “I’m supporting them and then also the unvaccinated that are being mandated to do this and are losing their livelihood. So we got to come together. No more division.”

To recap, Irving is not retiring, he’s not getting vaccinated, but won’t necessarily remain unvaccinated. He supports those that are vaccinated because they need to work and supports those that need to work but are refusing to get vaccinated.

Irving spoke for 20 minutes in an attempt to clear up the rumors and various sources who have been speaking on his behalf in recent weeks. But instead of offering clarity, Irving appears to have raised more questions.

