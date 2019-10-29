Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough ridiculed Fox News prime time host Laura Ingraham and her guest John Yoo for pointed commentary made on Monday night’s show that suggested treason on behalf of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is set to appear before Impeachment Inquiry hearings Tuesday morning.

Amid a conversation with Atlantic contributor James Fallows, Morning Joe producers aired a stunning clip of Fox News host Ingraham referencing a paragraph in a New York Times report about the opening statement of NSC Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Vindman, a (Ukrainian immigrant) in the impeachment inquiry, which Yoo reacted by saying “I find that astounding and some people might call that espionage.”

Coming out of the rather lengthy clip, Scarborough said to his guest “Oh my God, the idiocy James.’

He then addressed his “gentle viewers from Fox News,” by noting how famed physicist Albert Einstein “immigrated from Germany and helped the United States of America win World War II.”

He then said “But, James, it is breathtaking, it is astounding that an Iraqi war veteran, a hero, a man who got injured, got a Purple Heart and continued to fight for this country and work for this country after his service in Iraq is now being accused of espionage by John Yoo, and Fox News hosts?”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]