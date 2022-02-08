Joe Scarborough Ridicules Nikki Haley for Bashing Mike Pence: ‘She Was a Lot Harsher on Donald Trump Than’ He Was

Morning Joe took Nikki Haley to task for chastising Mike Pence after the former Vice President called out Donald Trump as “wrong” to demand Pence overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Haley gave an interview to Bret Baier on Fox News Special Report Monday night, where she was asked about Pence’s recent speech in which he bucked Trump’s claim that he had unilateral authority to have Congress reject votes from the Electoral College.

Haley, who was former United States ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, responded by saying Pence “did what he thought was right on that day, but I will always say, I just, I’m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans.”

As Morning Joe reacted to all of this on Tuesday, they rolled footage of Trump trashing his fellow Republicans on multiple occasions while Haley offered no pushback. Joe Scarborough called out Haley’s selective observance of Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment, laughing as he said “she’s criticizing Mike Pence, but never once criticized Donald Trump from attacking Republicans, I don’t think.”

Willie Geist reminded Scarborough shortly afterward that in the aftermath of January 6th, Haley denounced Trump by saying “he went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

Trump called out Haley in the past for flip-flopping on him, and Scarborough acknowledged Geist’s point by slamming other Republicans who’ve flip-flopped on Trump as well.

“They attack Trump, get a little heat, and then suddenly they’re on Trump’s side,” Scarborough said. “She was a lot harsher on Donald Trump than Mike Pence was this weekend.”

