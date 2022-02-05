Trump Hits Back After Pence Blows Him Up About Overturning Election: ‘I Was Right’

The once collaborative relationship between former President Donald Trump and his Vice President Mike Pence is deteriorating before the nation’s eyes, and it doesn’t appear like it will improve any time soon.

At issue is Pence’s certification of the Electoral college on January 6th of 2021, the same day that hundreds if not thousands of Trump supporters seized the Capitol building, many of whom did so to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote making Joe Briden president.

Citing baseless claims of election fraud, Trump and his political allies wanted the Vice President not to certify the results and push back state-certified results in crucial swing states in an attempt to overturn the democratic process. Pence was under tremendous pressure from Trump to do this, but, nonetheless, he persisted in doing the very same ceremonial job that then-Vice President Biden did in January 2017.

On Friday, in a speech to the Federalist Society conference in Orlando, Flordia, Pence gave his sharpest rebuke yet of the former President to which he faithfully served for four years:

There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, that I possess unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. But President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there’s no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.

“President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election,” got the headlines, but the follow-up “there’s no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president” is just as, if not more damning.

Trump took issue with this in a statement released Friday evening. Trump kept his powder dry, at least when it comes to his Don Rickels style insults, but he did seem to deride Pence for leading a process he likened to “an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible.”

However, the point of his statement seemed to be that he was right, not wrong, as Pence claimed.

“In other words, I was right, and everyone knows it,” he said via statement. “If there is fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out.”

Trump cited Congressional efforts to more clearly codify the role of the VP in Electoral College certification as evidence, though not many people other than his closest allies agree with him on that.

Read his complete statement below:

Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible. Well, the Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist. That’s why the Democrats and RINOs are working feverishly together to change the very law that Mike Pence and his unwitting advisors used on January 6 to say he had no choice. The reason they want it changed is because they now say they don’t want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote. In other words, I was right and everyone knows it. If there is fraud or large scale irregularities, it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out. The Dems and RINOs want to take that right away. A great opportunity lost, but not forever, in the meantime our Country is going to hell!

