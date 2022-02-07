Nikki Haley said Monday she’s “not a fan of” Mike Pence stating that Donald Trump was “wrong” about Pence having the ability to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Pence gave a speech to the Federalist Society on Friday and said,

There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, that I possess unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. But President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs the American people, and the American people alone. And frankly, there’s no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that Pence had the ability to overturn the election won by Joe Biden when he presided over the certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Monday, Fox News anchor Bret Baier played an excerpt of Pence’s speech and asked Haley for her reaction.

Haley responded by saying Pence “did what he thought was right” and expressed dismay over Pence calling another Republican “wrong.”

Mike Pence is a good man. He’s an honest man. I think he did what he thought was right on that day. But I will always say, I just, I’m not a fan of Republicans going against Republicans. The only ones that win when that happens are the Democrats and the media. And we have to keep our eyes on 2022, we’ve gotta get the majority back in the House, we’ve gotta get it in the Senate and we’ve got a lot of governors races to win.

She added, “We have seen fraud in elections time and time again.”

Baier then asked Haley to clarify whether she thinks the 2020 election was legitimate.

“Do I think Joe Biden is the legitimate president?” she said. “Yes. He’s a bad one at that.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com