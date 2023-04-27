Joe Scarborough Rips Tucker’s Firing Conspiracies After Shocking Messages Reported: ‘Would Literally Get You Fired’ Anywhere Else

Joe Scarborough scoffed at those who leaped to conspiracy theories about Tucker Carlson’s firing from Fox News, now that incendiary revelations are coming out in the buildup to his ouster.

Morning Joe turned to Wednesday’s New York Times’ report that during the discovery process for Dominion Voting System’s defamation lawsuit against Fox, the network’s board of directors was alerted to “highly offensive and crude remarks” from Carlson’s private messages. These messages were described as “beyond” the other disclosures before the trial. The news comes on the heels of The Wall Street Journal’s report that Carlson wanted people to know he called a senior Fox executive the c-word in private.

Scarborough discussed the shock value of these remarks with Katty Kay, who called it “incredibly disrespectful, rude, and dumb tactics” for Carlson to say that about his boss behind her back. She also spoke of how it lends credence to former Fox booker Abby Grossberg’s accusations that Carlson fomented a misogynistic, toxic work environment at the network.

From there, Scarborough turned to Carlson fans who’ve embraced conspiratorial beliefs about Fox News because of the firing.

“There’s not a corporation in America; there’s not a company in America where a worker could say that about a female boss and survive. Not one!” Scarborough declared. “There’s no conspiracy theory here. This is just — this is something that would literally get you fired anywhere in the United States.”

The panel then hypothesized that Carlson’s firing was at least partially influenced by the Dominion reveals and his inflammatory commentary. Mike Brzezinski wondered if Carlson’s c-word usage was merely “the tipping point,” to which, Scarborough said “I think so.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

