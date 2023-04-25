Kari Lake Torches Fox News for Being ‘In Bed With the Left,’ Literally Begs Tucker Carlson to Come Back in Some Way

Kari Lake, the former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Fox News boosted ahead of last year’s election, turned on the network for firing Tucker Carlson.

Fox announced his departure on Monday morning, stating the parties agreed to part ways, but sources say he was fired. The dismissal came as Fox grapples with a lawsuit from a former Carlson producer alleging sexual harassment and discrimination at the network.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Balance hosted by Eric Bolling on Newsmax, Lake ripped Fox and accused it of pushing “globalism.”

“It’s very obvious right now that Fox News has become the establishment GOP, which is really uniparty Republicans,” she said. “They’re the ones who are really in bed with the left.”

She claimed the network “cannot afford to have hosts who are pushing Americanism.”

“They can’t afford to have a Tucker Carlson speaking out over the next year and a half because it will ruin their push toward globalism,” she stated, referring to the amount of time before the next election.

She then called on Carlson to break any terms of an agreement that might imperil the money he is owed.

“I worry,” Lake said. “I don’t know what Tucker’s deal is, but I worry that he might still be under contract and they’re literally going to be paying him 10, 20, $30 million a year to just sit there and be quiet. We can’t afford to have Tucker Carlson’s voice silenced for a year and a half.”

She then made a personal appeal to Carlson.

“I don’t know if Tucker’s listening to this, but if he happens to hear it, I beg you, Tucker Carlson, to speak out,” she continued. “Break the terms of that contract. We need your voice over the next year and a half to save our country. And if you get sued by your former employer, we will help create a defense fund to help you fight that lawsuit. We need your voice. We need every American’s voice who cares about this country in the next year and a half to save our Constitution and to save our country.”

Watch above via Newsmax

