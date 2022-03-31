Joe Scarborough responded with aplomb after former President Donald Trump went after the MSNBC host’s ratings and even took a shot at his wife.

In a statement Wednesday, the ex-president ripped Scarborough and his co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski over their criticism of his seeking Russian dirt on President Joe Biden.

“I hear that VERY low-rated “Morning Joe” and his psycho wife, Mika, think that I should not be asking Russia what the $3.5 million that Hunter and Joe got from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife was for,” Trump said in the statement.

The Morning Joe host adopted a convivial posture for his reply.

“We gotta talk about our first fan!” Scarborough said. “Speaking of our biggest fan … I don’t know if you saw it. Former president—”

“No!” Brzezinski interjected, in an effort to shut down the Trump talk. “No. Nope. Don’t care.”

Scarborough, however, plowed ahead.

“Once again, he brought up our ratings,” he said. “And we thank him for that.”

The MSNBC host noted that Morning Joe finished second in total ratings for the show’s timeslot in all of cable — trailing only Fox & Friends. Scarborough boasted about the feat and also revealed his affinity for shop-at-home programming.

“We’re beating the Home Shopping Network!” Scarborough said. “What are we beating? What other cable channel? TNT. Your ESPN. Your Home and Garden Network. My favorite channel, QVC. All of ’em! So we thank the president.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

