ABC News’ Jon Karl opened Sunday’s This Week talking about President Donald Trump’s battle with coronavirus and how his doctors haven’t answered questions for days “about his condition or his treatment.”

“While his physician says the president is no longer contagious,” Karl said, “the American public is still in the dark about basic questions, such as when the president last tested negative for covid, and whether he is now completely in the clear of the disease.”

He brought up the rising number of covid cases at the White House, along with the massive event at the White House just yesterday, before bringing up some key polling and saying this:

“We had hoped to talk to Dr. Fauci about both the outbreak at the White House and across the country. He was more than willing to join us, but the White House wouldn’t allow you to hear from the nation’s leading expert on coronavirus. In fact, they wouldn’t allow any of the medical experts on the president’s own coronavirus task force to appear on this show.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]