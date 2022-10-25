Jon Stewart Grills Arizona AG’s Refusal to Reject Trump’s Stolen Election Claims: Will You Say ‘Donald J. Trump is Wrong?’

Jon Stewart laughed at Mark Brnovich when the Republican attorney general of Arizona squirmed on whether he would ever repudiate Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

Stewart previewed an interview he conducted with Brnovich for his AppleTV+ show: The Problem with Jon Stewart. Since election denialism has been a recurring topic of American political discourse ahead of the midterm elections, Steward pressed Brnovich to publicly reject Trump’s conspiratorial claims that Arizona’s 2020 results were corrupted by mass fraud.

In the clip, Brnovich referred to “millions of people…throughout this country that think the election was stolen.”

“There’s people that believe in angels,” Stewart countered. “But that doesn’t mean you launch an investigation that angels changed ballots.”

Stewart turned to Trump’s unsubstantiated claims about the election, noting how “none of that was real” — specifically citing the ex-president’s claims regarding Arizona. Brnovich responded by saying “we’ve run a lot of this stuff to ground” with his investigations, so Stewart asked “when you get it to ground, will you come out and say ‘Donald J. Trump is wrong. The election was fair, not stolen, and not fraudulent?'”

‘I’ve always been a straight-shooter,” Brnovich began before abruptly claiming he’s still waiting for “all of the facts and evidence.” This drew a laugh from Stewart, who retorted “you have found no evidence that the election in Arizona was fraudulent or stolen from Donald Trump.”

“Donald Trump lost Arizona, period,” Brnovich eventually admitted. He then tried to have it both ways by referring to “ongoing” investigations and that “people can draw their own conclusions” once they’re done.

“People cannot draw their own conclusions!” Stewart interjected. “That’s the point of the law. The law is you have fact and you have fiction. The fact is the election in Arizona was well-run, not stolen, and not fraudulent from Donald Trump, according to even your investigation. Why is it so hard to just say yes to that?”

Watch the back and forth above via AppleTV+.

