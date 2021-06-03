MSNBC’s Joy Reid thoroughly mocked Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for his complaining that it’s “medical Jim Crow” for businesses to require people to be vaccinated.

During his Tuesday night show, Carlson went on a tangent about how businesses are “enforcing segregation” by requiring patrons to be vaccinated from the coronavirus. Reid, who sparred with Carlson in the past after he condescendingly referred to her as “the race lady,” responded with a very mocking “Absolute Worst” segment Wednesday on The ReidOut.

“Nurse, can you please get in here? We have another case of VSE: victim status envy” Reid sarcastically called out. “These people have decided that being the victim of historic discrimination and cruelty is somehow something to be desired, and they want a piece of the action.”

Reid went on by saying the current strategy among conservatives is to claim that “the real Jim Crow is anything that disproportionately affects them,” and to come up with distractions from actual racial injustice to render the term meaningless. She continued by outlining the historical implications of Jim Crow and the difference from requiring that people be provably vaccinated.

Requiring people to wear a mask or show a little card that says you aren’t going to kill everyone around you by coughing on them isn’t Jim Crow targeting the disproportionately Republican vaccine refusers and anti-maskers, any more than ‘no shirts, no shoes, no service’ is Jim Crow that targets naked people. I mean, shouldn’t people who choose to be publicly naked receive service in your store? No! No, they shouldn’t. You should be able to exclude naked people from rubbing their bare asses around your Walmart chain! That’s just common sense…I can’t believe I have to explain this to adults.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]