Tucker Carlson Says Businesses Requiring People Be Vaccinated Is ‘Medical Jim Crow’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson opened his show Tuesday night railing against businesses requiring people be vaccinated, actually calling it “medical Jim Crow.”

Carlson told viewers that last year “pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did” and that “forcing certain categories of citizens into separate, lesser accommodations” is wrong.

He then went on to say that businesses requiring people be vaccinated are “enforcing segregation.”

“Medical Jim Crow has come to America,” Carlson declared. “If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.”

He told viewers that this is about businesses wanting to “punish” people “for sin” to “find out who has obeyed.”

As of this posting, close to 41 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, including three-fourths of all seniors. Over half of Americans have gotten at least one dose.

Covid-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have all dropped significantly. Many businesses have been exercising caution by requiring people be vaccinated.

Carlson has come under serious criticism for his recent commentary about vaccines. Carlson has said a few times on his show that he is personally not against vaccines.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]