Joy Reid Drops Epic Response to ‘Lil’ Tucker Carlson’ Calling Her ‘The Race Lady’: Are You Jealous I Went to Harvard?

MSNBC’s Joy Reid responded to Tucker Carlson calling her “the race lady” multiple times on his Fox News program recently, with an epic rant that slammed Carlson for the college he attended, being rejected by the CIA, acting like “a segregationist housewife from the 1950s,” and being the reason that America is in an “endless Covid hell.”

Reid started the discussion by quipping that she doesn’t “spend a lot of time watching Fox News, or the ‘BS’ factory as CNN’s Jim Acosta more colorfully dubbed them this weekend.”

“Personally, I prefer my news and information to be based in reality, rather than monetizing my amygdala to keep me on edge and buying My Pillows and gold,” Reid gratefully mentioned organizations like Media Matters who “watch Fox News so you don’t have to,” referring to three times in the last month that “Lil’ Tucker Carlson took time off from badgering strangers in parks and bouncy houses to demand they show him their children’s unmasked faces” to call her “the race lady.”

“Why would he call me that? I used to run track in high school but honestly, I’m not that fast. What else could it be? Hmm.” Reid asked sardonically, introducing clips of Carlson talking about her:

Watch the race lady on MSNBC, Harvard educated, but totally oppressed…Here’s the race lady from MSNBC finally putting her Harvard degree to work…Wait a second, Harvard-educated race lady, now you’re confusing us…Joy Reid, the race lady on MSNBC, took a quick break from haranguing Whitey yesterday.

“Did he say Whitey? Oh, honey, honey, Tuckums. Is this really about me fixating on race, or is it about you fixating on race?” Reid asked, before really launching into him, highlighting how he kept mentioning that she went to Harvard:

I don’t know, maybe I’m sensitive to this stuff, but it felt like kinda like a dog whistle. Did you want to go to Harvard? Did they reject you? And you think, ‘they let the race lady in, ugh, affirmative action, ugh!’ Let me cheer you up, ok? I got into Harvard, and ok, Yale, Vassar and the University of Denver too because I had really high GPA and fantastic S.A.T. Scores, that’s how affirmative action works, love. Schools search for, you know, smart people from diverse backgrounds so they’re not as dry as the major sports leagues were before they desegregated. See, just because maybe you didn’t have great grades and great test scores and needed girlfriend’s daddy to help you get into college, doesn’t mean you don’t have amazing people in your life who love you. I mean, you got all that Swanson money, right? Fish sticks for everybody, woo!

Reid continued, mocking Carlson for having “fun” at Trinity College “after you got bought in,” having his application rejected by the CIA, and then turned to his media career. “You had a great career over here at MSNBC — oh, actually, ok, that didn’t work out. You were great on CNN though, until Jon Stewart kinda humiliated you, but it’s fine, you’re fine.”

“Back to the whole race thing,” Reid said, “I’m not one who spools out over my neighborhood changing like I’m some segregationist housewife from the 1950s. That would be you, Tuckums. And I’m not spouting conspiracy theories that white people will be replaced by a Democratic Party conspiracy to import non-white people to outnumber them, a theory that was also spouted by the Charlottesville tiki-torch Nazis. That would also be you.”

The reason she continues to wear a mask in crowded areas, Reid explained, is that she doesn’t think Carlson’s audience heard about the court case that said his show wasn’t news, and she was concerned they were not taking precautions against Covid.

“People like you and your friends and the BS factory,” Reid concluded, “are keeping us steeped in Covid sickness, and rage and paranoia, and the ways in which you, Lil’ Tucker, are making America worse, are why I will continue to keep my mask on in a crowd. And we’ll have more on your endless Covid hell, that the endless Covid hell that the Tuckers of our country are keeping us in — who, by the way, are the absolute worst — are keeping us in.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

