Judge Jeanine Attacks Kamala Harris as ‘A Fraud, A Phony, A Woman Without a Moral Core’ For Being Silent on Cuomo Sexual Harassment Scandal

Judge Jeanine Pirro used the closing segment on her Fox News show to sharply criticize Vice President Kamala Harris as “a fraud, a phony, a woman without a moral core” for remaining silent regarding the sexual harassment accusations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

“Finally, tonight,” said Pirro, launching right into her critique, “she is a fraud, a phony, a woman without a moral core, a regular two-faced, mealy-mouthed politician who swings with the wind.”

Pirro then read several headlines from inauguration that painted Harris and her “historic presidential role” means as an inspiration for women and minorities.

“A real role model, ain’t she?” Pirro scoffed. “But remember, a woman who couldn’t get one percent of support in her party’s presidential primary nomination, a woman destined to be president, many believe, in the very near future, who can’t answer a question about whether or not Andrew Cuomo should resign after seven women accuse him of sexual harassment and assault. ”

“What is this woman afraid of?” she asked, before playing a video clip of a reporter asking Harris for a comment regarding Cuomo.

“This is certainly not the kind of woman we need running this country as president,” Pirro concluded.

Watch the above video, via Fox News.

