In a bombshell political move, the Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Carl Heastie, authorized the legislature’s judicial committee to initiate an impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), according to a report by CNN.

“It’s just the first step,” CNN national correspondent Brynn Gingras told anchor Wolf Blitzer, noting that the investigation will focus on Cuomo’s alleged sexual harassment of women working in the Governor’s Office and the committee will have the power to subpoena witnesses and documents.

So far, Gingras said, at least 59 New York lawmakers have publicly called for Cuomo to resign, including many of his fellow Democrats. Cuomo, so far, has adamantly refused to resign, dismissing the accusations as unproven and insisting he did not intend to make anyone uncomfortable.

“Let’s be very clear, Wolf, right now the governor is facing three — three — separate investigations,” Gingras added. “They are piling up for him. There is the investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office into sexual harassment allegations and inappropriate behavior, there’s an investigation into how his administration handled nursing home death data done by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI, and now there’s this impeachment investigation by the Assembly Judiciary Committee.”

