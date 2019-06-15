Julián Castro was the latest Democrat to go on Fox News for a town hall, and during an MSNBC interview that aired this morning, he defended his decision as other Democrats are opting not to go on Fox.

David Gura noted the decisions by other Democrats and asked Castro why he made the call to go on Fox.

Castro said he believes in “working with the other side” and reaching out.

“Are you sympathetic to those other contenders who have said they’re not going to do these town halls?” Gura asked.

Castro said he understands the other candidates’ concerns about Fox News, but said, “What I’m focused on is not the news organization. What I’m focused on are the people out there watching.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

