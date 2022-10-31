JUST IN: Feds File Charges Against David DePape, Say He Planned to Question Nancy Pelosi and ‘Break Her Kneecaps’

The Justice Department announced federal charges against the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and they released disturbing information about what he allegedly wanted to do to her when he broke into her house.

A DOJ filing shows that David DePape, who was arrested after allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi with a hammer, has been charged of one count of assaulting family member of a U.S. official and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. government official. The affidavit confirms reporting that Depape had zip ties, tape, and a rope with him, in addition to his hammer, when he entered the residence and assaulted Mr. Pelosi.

The affadavit also included a Mirandized interview in which DePape told investigators that he broke in and planned to take the House Speaker hostage. He then intended to question her and threatened to break her kneecaps unless she told him the “truth.”

From the affidavit:

DEPAPE stated that he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her. If Nancy were to tell DEPAPE the “truth,” he would let her go, and if she “lied,” he was going to break “her kneecaps.” DEPAPE was certain that Nancy would not have told the “truth.” In the course of the interview, DEPAPE articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party. DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DEPAPE also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DEPAPE.

Watch above via CNN.

