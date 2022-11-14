JUST IN: NBC News Now Projecting Republicans to Win House by Razor Thin Margin

Hallie Jackson delivered NBC News’ latest projection that Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives, but just barely as they eke out a majority.

Jackson provided her analysis on Monday as Democrats and Republicans observe the fallout from the GOP’s disappointing midterm election results. Democrats were able to maintain their hold over the U.S. Senate, so Jackson began by explaining how it’s an open question whether voters will turn out in Georgia again as the contest between Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) heads into a run-off.

From there, Jackson and Savannah Guthrie turned their attention toward NBC News’ estimation that after the votes are counted, the House will end up with Republicans holding 219 congressional seats to the Democrats’ 216. With such a narrow margin, Jackson predicted that the Republican majority would commence various investigations into President Joe Biden, “but that very, very slim majority means that the actual work of governing is just gonna be trickier.”

“It’s just gonna be messier, right? Because it means with less wiggle room, basically, a smaller group of members could have more power,” Jackson said. She explained that this would be one of Kevin McCarthy’s biggest challenges if he becomes Speaker of the House, which Jackson described as “still an open question.”

Jackson’s assessment corroborates the reporting of ABC News’s Jon Karl about McCarthy’s rough road ahead as he attempts to become speaker. With the majority expected to be as tight as it is, Jackson predicted various congressional factions would form and compete against each other to influence voting on governance issues.

Watch above via NBC.

