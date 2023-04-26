JUST IN: Tucker Carlson Drops First Video After Fox News Ouster

Tucker Carlson released a video on Wednesday addressing his firing from Fox News several days prior.

During the video, which was published to Carlson’s Twitter account, the former Fox News host said he realized after stepping “outside the noise for a few days” how “unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are,” arguing that they were “completely irrelevant” and “mean nothing.”

“In five years we won’t even remember that we had them,” he said, adding, “Trust me as someone who has participated.”

Carlson went on to criticize cable news for ignoring the “undeniably big topics” which will “define our future,” such as “war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power” and “natural resources,” and claimed that “debates like that are not permitted in American media.”

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it. Suddenly the United States looks very much like a one party state,” Carlson suggested, before saying that while it was a “depressing realization,” it would not be permanent as the “current orthodoxies” would not last.

“They’re brain dead. Nobody actually believes them. Hardly anyone’s life is improved by them. This moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue and so it won’t. The people in charge know this. That’s why they’re hysterical and aggressive. They’re afraid. They’ve given up persuasion, they’re resorting to force. But it won’t work. When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe: true things prevail.”

“Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some and that’s enough,” Carlson concluded. “As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

Watch above via Twitter.

