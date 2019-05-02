Sen. Kamala Harris, who grilled the attorney general during his appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, told CNN she thinks William Barr should resign.

Harris, who used to serve as California’s attorney general and was one of the several 2020 Democratic candidates at the hearing, called out Barr for dodging questions and parsing words.

“He is clearly biased,” Harris said. “He is clearly reluctant to share the truth with the United States Congress. And clearly unable to perform his duties as the attorney general of the United States.”

CNN host Alisyn Camerota pointed out that Barr is unlikely to resign, and asked if Harris would support Congress moving to impeach him.

“I think he should resign,” Harris replied. “I think he has made it very clear that, one, he is not able to perform his duties, not only in terms of doing it with the interests of the people in mind and being unbiased and fair and honest.”

Harris criticized Barr for rendering his opinion after reviewing the findings of the investigation for just two days.

“I would say he also has performed basically in a way that suggests that he’s not a professional in the way he does his work and doesn’t take his duties seriously. So I think he should resign”

When Camerota pressed Harris on impeachment, she declined to make the call, again reiterating that she thinks Barr should resign.

