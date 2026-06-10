Haberman Bombshell Reveals Trump ‘Nipple Abuse’ Claim Prompted Panicky Situation Room Meeting

Maggie Haberman’s bombshell book reveals a panicky Situation Room meeting about a Jeffrey Epstein-related claim that Trump had a thing for “nipple abuse.”

Haberman and co-author Jonathan Swan dropped an epic deep dive on Wednesday, based on their upcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, that was chock-full of splashy revelations.

The story also contained a stunning account of a Situation Room meeting on the release of the Epstein Files, including emails from Epstein accuser Sarah Ransome that detailed a very specific claim about Trump:

“[A]nother friend … was one of the many girls that had sexual relations with Donald Trump … She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples’. Donald Trump liked flicking and sucking her nipples until they were raw. One evening when we were showering together she showed me her nipples. They looked incredibly painful as they were red and swollen and I remember wincing when I looked at them.

As Haberman and Swan noted, the allegation was “unconfirmed,” and “Ransome’s credibility was not uncomplicated” due to retracted claims.

But that didn’t keep Trump officials from having a “surreal” confab on the “nipple material”:

Some of Trump’s advisers in the Situation Room had never heard of the nipple claim; those who had seemed to have only a passing familiarity with it. Many in the room thought this was all just discredited nonsense. But it might not matter. The Ransome emails could get new attention if they were included in a “public-facing and searchable” Epstein library that carried the branding of the Justice Department. An administration official had already searched for Trump-related materials on the still-private test version of the website, and the nipple material was among the first items to show up. None of the credibility issues would come into consideration if a government-endorsed database gave Ransome’s claim about Trump a stamp of validity. “This is out there,” one of the officials told the group in the Situation Room. “They’re going to make a huge scene of this, even though it’s not true and everybody knows it.” Blanche argued that in context, the Ransome document — and Ransome’s disavowal of some of her other claims — would make clear why the allegations related to Trump had never been pursued for prosecution. Besides, these allegations were already available online because of what had been unsealed, so there was no reason to leave them off the Justice Department website. The vice president said he thought the president would be OK with releasing the nipple-related documents, arguing that Trump had been accused of worse. “I think we should put it out,” he said. “It would cause people to say we’re going further than we need to.” Wiles quickly responded that the president would not, in fact, be OK with it. It was a point no one wanted to continue debating. One official would later describe it as a “surreal” experience to be discussing nipples in the White House Situation Room.

Read the full article here.

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