‘No Games!’ Trump Demands GOP Lawmakers ‘IMMEDIATELY’ Pass $350B Military Bill and Voter ID Law

President Donald Trump demanded congressional Republicans “IMMEDIATELY” advance a new $350 billion reconciliation package that would dramatically increase military spending while reviving election reforms.

In a lengthy Truth Social post on Wednesday night, the president urged GOP lawmakers to move quickly on what he described as “Recon 3.0,” framing the proposal as a historic investment in U.S. defense and national security.

“I am hereby calling on Republicans in Congress to IMMEDIATELY advance and pass the forthcoming $350 Billion Reconciliation Bill (Recon 3.0) — which, at the request of our Great Department of War — will include THE SAVE AMERICA ACT as well,” Trump wrote.

“No games, no delays, and no weak compromises! Do this ASAP.”

Trump argued the legislation would be the “ONLY” way to a $1.5 trillion military budget, touting plans to fund projects like the “Golden Dome” missile defense system, a “Golden Fleet” of naval vessels, F-47 and B-21 aircraft programs, expanded ammunition production, and increased investment in the Space Force and drone capabilities.

“This is a GENERATIONAL Investment in our Military, even bigger than President Reagan’s!” he wrote.

The proposal would mark Republicans’ third attempt to use the budget reconciliation process this Congress, following last year’s tax-focused package and a recent immigration enforcement bill signed by Trump earlier on Wednesday.

Trump also insisted the legislation include the SAVE America Act, a push to require photo identification and proof of citizenship to vote while restricting mail-in ballots.

Trump argued the bill “will protect our Elections for Generations to come. Our Warriors protect our most Sacred Rights, and Voting is at the top. Time to defend that Right for every American!”

The legislation has repeatedly failed to secure enough support in the Senate, but despite the resistance, the president insisted the package was essential to both national defence and election security, ending his appeal with a direct call to lawmakers: “Pass ALL $350 BILLION and THE SAVE AMERICA ACT to secure the NATION for our children and grandchildren.”

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