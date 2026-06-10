Fox News Host Plays Montage of Trump Saying Iran War Is ‘Close’ To Ending: ‘That’s Nine Weeks’ 

Fox News played a damning montage of President Donald Trump repeatedly saying that a deal to end the Iran war is just around the corner, only for there still to be no agreement.

The U.S. bombed Iran for the second straight day in response to this week’s downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter, whose crew was rescued in the Strait of Hormuz. The two countries are in a so-called ceasefire, but have periodically exchanged fire. The war began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which has closed the strait in response, sending oil and gas prices surging.

Throughout the conflict, the president has insisted that a deal to end the war is imminent, sometimes saying in a matter of a couple of weeks or even days. However, an agreement does not appear close. Last week, Iranian negotiators suspended talks, and the country claimed the U.S. is not interested in a viable deal.

On Wednesday’s Special Report on Fox News, guest host John Roberts teed up a montage of Trump’s claims about an end to the war, going back to March 31

“Nine weeks ago we had Iran on the ropes and ever since then President Trump has been talking about this elusive deal. Listen to what he’s said over the weeks here,” Roberts said before the clips rolled:

TRUMP on March 31: Two or three weeks, we leave. TRUMP on April 15: I view it as very close to over… I think they want to make a deal very badly. TRUMP on April 16: It’s looking very good that we’re gonna make a deal with Iran. TRUMP on May 7: It could happen any day. I believe they want the deal more than I do. TRUMP on May 22: Iran is dying to make a deal. TRUMP on June 9: We’re in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal… It could be in two or three days. TRUMP on June 10: We’re really close to a deal.

That’s nine weeks of ‘We’re close to a deal,'” Roberts reacted. “At some point you’ve got to acknowledge it’s not happening.”

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume agreed.

“Yeah, and John, you begin to wonder sometimes if the president isn’t speaking to two entirely separate audiences,” Hume said. “He’s dealing with the Iranians and telling the American public and consumers and the owners of stocks that we’re close to a deal in the hope perhaps that will calm the petroleum markets. At the same time, of course, he says we’re ready to attack at any time, and they dare not fool with us. So, I think it’s a bit of a mystery here as to exactly where we are.

Watch above via Fox News.

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