Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reported that she heard “shocking racially-charged comments” from supporters of Karmelo Anthony on Tuesday, right after the 19-year-old was convicted of murdering Austin Metcalf at a 2025 high school track meet.

Taylor joined America’s Newsroom on Wednesday morning to discuss the case and what she saw in front of the courthouse in McKinney, Texas.

She said a crowd of about 100 people, mostly Anthony supporters, gathered at the courthouse, where “things got heated at times, with several fights breaking out.”

The Fox News broadcast showed footage of a young Black man shouting in the face of an older White man wearing a polo shirt with the American flag on it.

Taylor then said she heard one of the Anthony supporters making the aforementioned shocking comments. Fox News rolled a clip of a Black woman ranting into several TV cameras that the case was a “legal lynching.”

The woman then accused Metcalf and his twin brother of being “domestic, racist terrorists” while waving her finger. Another woman nodded her approval behind her, and a man sounded like he shouted approvingly, “They is!”

Fox News followed those comments with a part of the impact statement from Jeff Metcalf, the father of the murdered young man.

“This was never about race or politics, but what you did was to choose to make it about both,” Metcalf said.

Anthony was found guilty of first-degree murder on Tuesday for stabbing Metcalf to death. Both were 17 at the time. Anthony is Black and Metcalf was White — which has led some to view the case through a racial lens.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison after the jury found Anthony entered the tent for Metcalf’s HS track team and attacked Metcalf. Witnesses testified that Anthony told Metcalf, “Touch me, see what happens.”

Fox News reported last week:

The verbal dispute turned physical when Metcalf reportedly shoved or touched Anthony, prompting Anthony to stand up and stab the high school captain with a 3.5-inch folding knife. Witnesses on Saturday described Anthony as “the aggressor,” noting Metcalf was “unwilling to fight.”

Metcalf bled to death in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!