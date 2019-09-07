California senator and 2020 Democratic candidate Kamala Harris declined to push back at a recent campaign event when a supporter described the actions of President Donald Trump as “mentally retarded.”

As Harris spoke with a crowd of voters, she heard from a man who criticized Democrats for their hesitation in launching impeachment proceedings against the president. The man demanded accountability for Trump and concluded by condemning the “mentally retarded actions of this guy.”

The crowd cheered after the man finished, and Harris offered a “well said” as she chuckled along in response.

A Democrat voter calls Trump “mentally retarded” while speaking to Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris Harris, a social justice warrior, responds while laughing: “Well said. Well said” pic.twitter.com/wtz9UDCTTt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 6, 2019

On Saturday, CBS News reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Harris about the “retarded” insult. Harris claimed she didn’t hear the term, but called it “incredibly offensive,” adding “in the year 2019, people should know it’s hurtful.”

@KamalaHarris told me that “in the year 2019, people should know it’s hurtful.” She said she did not hear him use the term. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

