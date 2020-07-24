White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany ranted about cancel culture and calls to defund the police during her briefing on Friday — bemoaning the cancellation of several TV shows, including animated series Paw Patrol, which was not actually canceled.

After citing the recent surges of violent crimes in Philadelphia, New York City, and Chicago and claiming that President Donald Trump has “restored law and order” in the United States, McEnany went on a rant regarding cancel culture surrounding the police.

“This defund the police movement has been a travesty,” she noted. “You have 67 percent of Black Americans who worry that the criticism of police will cause police to pull back, so this president is looking at this in a saving lives lens … and he’s appalled by cancel culture and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops was canceled, the show Cops was canceled, Live PD was canceled, Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

The animated show Paw Patrol was not actually canceled, and Twitter was quick to point that out to the press secretary:

I watched “Paw Patrol” with Sunny and Story yesterday. Everyone knows it wasn’t cancelled. And everyone knows that this 👇 isn’t the best use of a White House briefing. https://t.co/vPGDwUowQ8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 24, 2020

The White House claims the show was canceled. Nevertheless, Paw Patrol persisted. https://t.co/g3R2VwSrrW pic.twitter.com/37zbnif67O — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 24, 2020

A hundred toddler parents fact checking the White House press secretary — “Paw Patrol was NOT canceled!!!” — was the best thing on Twitter today. — Nu Wexler (@wexler) July 24, 2020

Paw Patrol wasn’t canceled because in that wonderful alternate universe where cops have paws, those puppy cops don’t: -abuse their power

-use brute force on innocent puppies

-kill people — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) July 24, 2020

Nickelodeon spokesperson: Paw Patrol has not been canceled. — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) July 24, 2020

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

