White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany concluded her latest briefing on Thursday by launching a full-scale rant against Democrats and the media.

After squirming through numerous reporters grilling her on Donald Trump’s comments on racism and white supremacy, she accused the media of misreporting and taking the president’s words out of context. After claiming Trump “denounced it more than any other president in modern history,” McEnancy then ripped the media for “carrying the water for Democrats” with “the absolute turning of a blind eye to Antifa.”

This went on with McEnany claiming Democrats “refused to condemn Antifa,” and blasting the media for not putting more focus on the movement’s involvement with rioting and looting throughout the country. She accused both of “making the violence appear innocuous” before delving into numerous clashes between Antifa protesters and Trump supporters or news figures like Andy Ngo.

“Democrats should condemn this shameful group in the same manner President Trump continues to condemn white supremacy,” she said before bringing the scrum to an end.

Watch above, via Fox News.

