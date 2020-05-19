House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday accused congressional Democrats of engaging in a power grab by adopting “proxy voting” during the coronavirus pandemic, a move that allows representatives to vote on behalf of members who are unable to be physically present in the Capitol.

“So 20 people on the Democratic side can decide everything that happens. How do those across this nation — the millions of people who loan their voice to somebody else to hold them accountable — how can they hold them accountable?” McCarthy said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

McCarthy has railed against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for the move for the last several weeks. McCarthy said that with the move, members “could hold 10 proxies.”

“How can Congress pass a $3 trillion bill when no one was able to see it on the Republican or Democrat side?” he added. “That was written just inside the speaker’s office. It never went through committee. There were no challenges. That’s how you end up with a bill that has more cash for cannabis than actually dealing with covid! That’s the problem that we have and I don’t know why someone would celebrate that.

